CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $73.89 million and approximately $2,593.25 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars.

