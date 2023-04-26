Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to €65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

CCEP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,720,000 after acquiring an additional 476,956 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.