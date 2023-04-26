Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to €65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
CCEP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
