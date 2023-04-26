Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.98. Approximately 679,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,782,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.
Cloudflare Stock Up 5.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity
In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
