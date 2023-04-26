Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,106,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,806,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average of $193.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

