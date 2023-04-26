Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.09. 320,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

