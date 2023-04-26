Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 881.9% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 229,599 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 226,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.34 on Wednesday. 2,299,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,468. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

