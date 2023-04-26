Citigroup Upgrades Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) to Neutral

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF opened at C$18.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of C$18.25 and a one year high of C$18.25.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

