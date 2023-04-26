Citigroup Upgrades Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) to Neutral

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF opened at C$18.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of C$18.25 and a one year high of C$18.25.
About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (PSKOF)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.