Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lessened by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. 9,555,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,371,105. The company has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

