Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $201.18. 1,509,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chubb by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,038,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,875,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

