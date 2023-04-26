Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chubb by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.47. 1,068,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

