Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,910.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.46.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 13.2 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $234.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,014.46. 602,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,636.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,556.61. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,047.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.