China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.