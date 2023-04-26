China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
