Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

