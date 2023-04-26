Chi Kit LAW Sells 11,000,000 Shares of RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH) Stock

RC365 Holding plc (LON:RCGH – Get Rating) insider Chi Kit LAW sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £2,200,000 ($2,747,595.85).

RC365 Stock Performance

RC365 stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Wednesday. RC365 Holding plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.37).

