Check Capital Management Inc. CA Increases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,349,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,376. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

