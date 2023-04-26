Check Capital Management Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,084 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 2.9% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Suncor Energy worth $60,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 2,403,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

