Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $672.89 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $672.89 million and approximately $2,044.42 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00004481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

