Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

