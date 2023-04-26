Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 312,961 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $219.57. 1,061,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

