Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $556.28 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $556.28 million and $11.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,667,928,092 coins and its circulating supply is 10,953,488,810 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,665,555,457 with 10,951,261,454 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04973606 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,926,408.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.