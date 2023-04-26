CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,412 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 80,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

