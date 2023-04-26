CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 128 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $7.86 on Wednesday, hitting $214.88. 1,013,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

