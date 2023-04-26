CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 245,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,923. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

