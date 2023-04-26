CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $43,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 283.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. 1,119,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

