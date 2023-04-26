CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after buying an additional 574,919 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 349,545 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 274,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 224,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 319,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 209,553 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 29,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,925. The company has a market cap of $512.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

