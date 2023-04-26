CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.