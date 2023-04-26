CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.76.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.