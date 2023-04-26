CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

