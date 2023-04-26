CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLDO opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

