Cardano Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.39 billion and $355.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.11 or 0.06550600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00060544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,799,740,533 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

