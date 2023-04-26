Capital One Financial Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

TRGP opened at $75.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

