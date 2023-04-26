Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.47%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.