Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 3.9 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$164.14.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.52. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

