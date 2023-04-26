Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on June 30th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.5835 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

