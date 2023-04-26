Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,017. The firm has a market cap of $418.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.