California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

