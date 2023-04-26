Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.53

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.53, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Up 5.6 %
The stock has a market cap of C$20.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.35.
About Builders Capital Mortgage
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
