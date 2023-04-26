Bruni J V & Co. Co. Raises Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up approximately 0.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.11% of Altice USA worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $27,723,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 334.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,641,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 160.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 913,363 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 688,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,784. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.