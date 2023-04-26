Bruni J V & Co. Co. Purchases 20,648 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,677,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Rocket Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 174,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

