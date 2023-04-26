Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 44,051 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 4.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 7.48% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 417,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL remained flat at $18.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 463.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

