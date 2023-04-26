Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 29,248 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Ares Capital worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

