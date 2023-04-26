Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

BRKR opened at $76.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after buying an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after buying an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

