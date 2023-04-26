Brokers Offer Predictions for Coty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Coty Price Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Coty stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.