Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $179.67

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.67.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $186.17. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

