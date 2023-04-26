Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $370.67

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.67.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $367.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $369.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.