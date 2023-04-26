Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $11.06

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

