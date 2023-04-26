Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Price Target at $215.00

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Stock Down 4.0 %

Barclays stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

