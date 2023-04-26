Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 85.8% per year over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,489 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.