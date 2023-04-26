Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,923 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $11.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.85. 783,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,500. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.75. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.22.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.