Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 30,374 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $78,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after buying an additional 384,355 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 186,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,820,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. 178,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $85.63.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

