Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $341.88. 652,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,921. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

