Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,774. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

